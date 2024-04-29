nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of nVent Electric worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

