Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.76% of Oceaneering International worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

