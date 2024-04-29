Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $66.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.10 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Olympic Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.