Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $172.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

