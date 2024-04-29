Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.25, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

