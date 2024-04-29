PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

