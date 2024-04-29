Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

PECO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

