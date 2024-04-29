PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $946.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

