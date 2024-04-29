Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $116.75 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

