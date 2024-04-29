Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.