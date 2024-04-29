Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 78.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 465,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RRC opened at $37.31 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.