Raymond James & Associates Acquires 28,919 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,889,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,316 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.00 and a beta of 1.83. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

