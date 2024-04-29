Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Veradigm were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,319 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

