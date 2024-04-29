Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

