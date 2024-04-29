Raymond James & Associates Sells 290 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBGX opened at $792.44 on Monday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 52-week low of $465.94 and a 52-week high of $853.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $812.93 and a 200 day moving average of $716.98.

