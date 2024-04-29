Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPM. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RSPM opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.