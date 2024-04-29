Robert W. Baird Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $208.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $208.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Trading Up 0.6 %

DOV stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $181.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.