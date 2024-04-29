RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $193.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.