Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Saratoga Investment Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $28.87.
Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 150.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saratoga Investment
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.