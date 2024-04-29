Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 150.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

