Short Interest in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Declines By 15.3%

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.82% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AERT opened at $2.14 on Monday. Aeries Technology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology ( NASDAQ:AERT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

