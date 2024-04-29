Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Drops By 33.8%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 770,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Airship AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ AISP opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93. Airship AI has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.89% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.