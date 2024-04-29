Short Interest in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Decreases By 7.9%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.68 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,883. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,899 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,961 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

