Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Drops By 31.3%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $896.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

