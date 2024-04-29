Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Drops By 31.3%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $896.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
