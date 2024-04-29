SI-BONE (SIBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $598.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $185,285. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

