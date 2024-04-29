SI-BONE (SIBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SI-BONE Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SIBN stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $598.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIBN
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SI-BONE
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.