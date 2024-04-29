Sigma Planning Corp Has $243,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after acquiring an additional 454,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,551,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

