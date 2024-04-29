Sigma Planning Corp Sells 231 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78,279 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,167,000 after purchasing an additional 690,117 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,949,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 2.3 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $63.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.10. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

