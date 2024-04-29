Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,357 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $226.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

