Signaturefd LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $140.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

