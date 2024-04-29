Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,356 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.79 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

