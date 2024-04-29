Signaturefd LLC Sells 539 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5,302.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.