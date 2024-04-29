Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Snap Stock Up 27.6 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,582.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,582.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

