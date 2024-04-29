Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,473,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,841.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 285,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 705.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

