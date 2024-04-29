SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $73,734,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

