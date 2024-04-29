Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Revolve Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

