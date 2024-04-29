Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Get Stride alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRN

Stride Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LRN opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.