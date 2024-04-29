Strs Ohio Purchases 12,700 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Asana were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Asana alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,952.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Asana by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 92,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Asana

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.