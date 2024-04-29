Susquehanna Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $560.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $503.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NOC opened at $480.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after buying an additional 410,736 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after buying an additional 362,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.