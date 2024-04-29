Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

