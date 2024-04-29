Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 301.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.