Teradata (TDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q1 guidance at $0.53-0.57 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.15-2.31 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

