The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $117.25 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,245 shares of company stock worth $10,579,862. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

