Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 685 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

