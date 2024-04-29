Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 79 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LH opened at $198.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.85. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.22. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

