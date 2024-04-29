Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

SNA opened at $270.70 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $247.68 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.