Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 129 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $219.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

