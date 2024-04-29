Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 169 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 36,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

VRSN stock opened at $175.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.29 and a 200-day moving average of $199.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

