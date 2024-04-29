Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,164,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $89.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $107.24.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

