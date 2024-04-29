Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $229.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

