Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $358,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,696,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1,235.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 211,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 195,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

