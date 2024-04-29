Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $440,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

CF opened at $80.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

